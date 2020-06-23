WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are investigating after becoming aware of a video circulating on social media about a suspicious vehicle in Chatham.

Through investigation, officers say they learned on Sunday between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. a woman was walking on Jeffrey Street when she was approached by two men in a burgundy van asking for directions.

The men allegedly then asked the woman for her phone number and offered her money if she spoke with them. The woman refused and continued walking.

Police say the men did not exit the vehicle or make physical contact with the woman.

The driver was last seen wearing an orange shirt. The passenger was wearing a black T-shirt. Both men were non-white and spoke with an accent.

Police are looking to identify the men and / or vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Kristen Charron at kristenc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87352. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.