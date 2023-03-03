Windsor Police request external review of deputy chief speeding allegation
Windsor police Deputy Chief Jason Crowley is facing a charge of stunt driving under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act for an alleged incident on Jan. 7, 2023.
After a closed-door meeting Friday, the Windsor Police Services Board (WPSB) issued a written statement about the investigation.
“The WPSB is united in our belief that the Windsor Police Service followed all appropriate conflict-of-interest provisions and policies when reviewing and investigating the alleged infraction,” the statement reads.
Police publicly reported the incident on Feb. 25.
While off-duty, Deputy Chief Crowley is accused of driving 110 km/h in a 70 km/h in Amherstburg.
At the time, the officer who pulled Crowley over let him go “with no further action”, according to a news release on Feb. 25.
It also said Crowley reported the incident to Chief Jason Bellaire, who activated an internal investigation by the Professional Standards Branch.
PSB investigators deemed there were grounds for a charge under the Highway Traffic Act.
Now, the WPSB wants the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) to conduct an external review “to investigate the event and subsequent actions.”
“We are confident that after a thorough review, it will be determined that Windsor Police Service and Board acted in full compliance with all applicable policies and procedures and will cooperate fully with any direction provided by the OCPC or external police service,” the statement Friday reads.
Members of the board and the service are declining interviews on the matter as it is now before the courts.
