Windsor police deputy chief facing stunt driving charge

Windsor’s deputy police chief is facing a stunt driving charge after he allegedly drove more than 110 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone earlier this year while off duty in Amherstburg. police said in a statement.

According to a release from the Windsor Police Service (WPS), on Jan. 7, WPS Deputy Chief of Operations, Jason Crowley, was off duty in his personal vehicle when he was stopped by police for allegedly driving 111 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone in Amherstburg, Ont.

A Windsor police officer who was in the area conducting traffic enforcement observed the vehicle “travelling at the high rate of speed.”

He was released with no further action and subsequently disclosed the incident to Jason Bellaire, Windsor’s chief of police.

Police said that Bellaire then directed the WPS Professional Standards Branch to investigate the matter.

As a result of that investigation, Crowley was issued a summons to appear in court in relation to the stunt driving charge.

“As the matter is now before the courts, the Windsor Police Service will not be releasing any further information in regards to this incident,” the release reads.