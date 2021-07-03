Advertisement
Windsor police release photos of suspect involved in alleged robbery on June 10
Published Saturday, July 3, 2021 3:53PM EDT
Suspect involved in alleged robbery on June 10, 2021 (Source: Windsor Police)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Police are looking for help tracking down a suspect involved in an alleged robbery.
The robbery took place on June 10 in the 1100 block of Ouellette Avenue.
The suspect has been described by police as wearing:
- Black and red Detroit Red wings hat
- Blue buttoned down shirt
- Black pants
- Red and white bandana covering his face
Anyone with information is urged to contact Windsor Police.