WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Police are looking for help tracking down a suspect involved in an alleged robbery.

The robbery took place on June 10 in the 1100 block of Ouellette Avenue.

The suspect has been described by police as wearing:

  • Black and red Detroit Red wings hat
  • Blue buttoned down shirt
  • Black pants
  • Red and white bandana covering his face

Anyone with information is urged to contact Windsor Police. 