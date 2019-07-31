

Windsor police are still hoping the public can help to identify a deceased man pulled from the water near the Lakeview Marina.

Police, Windsor Port Authority personnel, a coroner and funeral home employees were called to the marina at 9200 Riverside Dr. E. on July 22, where police say a body of a deceased person was located in the water near the marina shortly before noon.

On the evening of July 19, a swimmer went missing in the Detroit River in the Peche Island Channel and police now say this is believed to be the same person.

The man was not carrying any identification and are re-issuing a call to the public to help to identify him.

He is described as 35 to 50 years old, 5'8" to 5'10" tall, 170 lbs, with olive/brown skin tone, a medium build, dark shoulder-length hair, a full dark beard.

He was wearing a "Denim And Flower" brand short-sleeve, button-down shirt in a size large, dark-coloured jeans, size 10 black and brown Nike high-top shoes and a necklace with a "Buddha" pendant.

Police do not believe the death is suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 or www.catchcrooks.com.