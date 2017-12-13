

A Windsor sex offender has been invited to speak about his experiences with HIV/AIDS organizations.

Carl Leone, 42, has been granted a six-month day parole extension.

Leone was first granted day parole in April while serving an 18-year sentence for pleading guilty to 15 counts of aggravated sexual assault in 2008.

From 1997 to 2004, Leone had unprotected sex with 15 victims without disclosing his HIV status.

Five women contracted HIV, many of whom continue to experience physical, mental and emotional distress.

The Parole Board of Canada now believes Leone doesn't pose a risk to society.

Leone was released in June to a halfway house in an undisclosed city, but was not allowed to go to Windsor. The parole board also granted Leone overnight leave privileges.

Leone has been volunteering twice a week at HIV/AIDS organization. Documents from the parole board show Leone has been chosen to share his experiences at organization events.