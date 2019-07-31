

CTV Windsor





Decision makers at Windsor City Hall are being encouraged to raise taxes if administration is to properly maintain all of the city's existing assets.

An asset management plan report was presented to the Corporate Services Standing Committee on Monday, July 29.

It says nearly $340 million worth of City of Windsor assets are in "very poor condition."

The report goes on to say the capital budget needs to be increased by about $5 million a year for the next six years to address the issue without decreasing levels of service.

The city spends an average of about $78 million each year to repair or replace aging assets like roads, sidewalks and streetlights and even trees across the Rose City.

City engineer Mark Winterton says while the report has been approved, any financial decisions will be made during budget deliberations.

Winterton adds the province mandates municipalities to update their asset management plan every five years.