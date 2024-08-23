Windsor police officers cleared by SIU after man was injured

WINDSOR
    The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Director, Joseph Martino, has cleared two Windsor police officers after a man was injured.

    On April 25, officers were called to a home in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Lauzon Road. The homeowner called police, reporting an intoxicated man was acting aggressively. She asked Windsor police to remove him.

    The SIU said police arrived and told the man he had to leave. He was allowed to gather his belongings from the basement of the home.

    “After a time, the officers followed him to the basement,” said a news release.

    “The officers became embroiled in a physical engagement with the man before handcuffing him behind the back.”

    According to the SIU, the man refused medical treatment. He was eventually transferred to Brampton, where he was seen at the hospital. The 45-year-old man was diagnosed with left-sided orbital fractures.

    Martino said there are no reasonable grounds to believe the Windsor police officers committed a criminal offence.

    Car driven into building in south London

      The incident happened in the area of Wharncliffe Road South and Highview Avenue. Police have confirmed that no injuries were reported, and that the investigation is ongoing.

    Mask, cash and airsoft gun found during arrest in Sarnia

      Police in Sarnia are hoping the public may have more information after officers found several items during a recent arrest. Around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to Rainbow Park and during a search unrelated to the initial call, police found a man slumped over in a chair.

