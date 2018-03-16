

CTV Windsor





Windsor police will be offering online bidding for various lost or stolen items that have never been claimed.

The force has partnered with Police Auctions Canada and GovDeals.com.

In the past, recovered property accumulated in our police property and evidence room and was then sent to an auction house for sale.

The items sold comprised of bicycles, tools, clothing, jewelry, and electronics.

Police expect this new, online system will be more efficient.

Now you can bid from the comfort of your home, and have access to a wider variety of items from dozens of Police Services and government agencies.

Police will begin adding new items periodically on March 28, 2018 to the auction list . Conditions of this auction are in accordance with the Police Services Act.

Visit www.policeauctionscanada.com and www.GovDeals.ca to browse a full list of items for sale.