Missing 46-year-old Chatham man sought by police
Published Thursday, October 29, 2020 2:30PM EDT
Terry Want was reported missing in Chatham-Kent. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are looking for a missing 46-year-old man.
Terry Want was last seen by a family member on Friday, Oct 23.
Police and family members are concerned for his safety and well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately at 519-352-1234 x9 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).