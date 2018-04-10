Windsor police name two new deputy chiefs
New Deputy Chiefs Brad Hill and Pam Mizuno stand with Chief Al Frederick in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018 1:36PM EDT
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has announced two new deputy chiefs.
Inspector Brad Hill and Superintendent Pam Mizuno will take on the roles.
Police say the decision to hire the two candidates was unanimous by the board.
Mizuno is the first female Deputy Chief in Windsor.