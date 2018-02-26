

Rich Garton, CTV Windsor





The Town of Amherstburg will have to hand out new uniforms to its officers in 2019. Town council voted to contract out policing services to Windsor police for the next 20 years.

It boiled down to a 3-2 vote Monday night, the outcome of years of discussion and debate on the highly contentious issue.

Councillors Rick Fryer and Leo Meloche – as well as Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo voted in favour of the staff recommendation, with coun. Jason Lavigne and Joan Courtney against. Deputy Mayor Bart DiPasquale and coun. Diane Pouget both declared conflicts based on family relationships.

"I take my pecuniary position very seriously, and combined with what I believe is in the best interest of the town, and what I hear from the residents themselves,” said mayor DiCarlo.

The decision did not sit well with many in attendance.

“They've already decided this long before tonight and that's exactly how I see it and I'm really, really upset,” said Trudy Dempsey after the meeting.

"It's ridiculous to change it for that,” said fellow Amherstburg resident, Jenn Ozyer. “I don't see the benefit. The only benefit is this is about money; this isn't about making it better.”

Windsor chief Al Frederick says the deal will bring enhanced service at a lower cost while retaining the officers who already work in Amherstburg.

Councillor Jason Lavigne says regardless of the savings, the people didn't want it.

"We were put here by the people sitting out in that room, and that's my job. Administration's job was to put together a good report, and that's exactly what they did,” Lavigne said during deliberations, to great applause. “But my personal opinion, I will be voting against this because that's what I've been asked to do by the people who put me here."

The expected cost savings will be roughly $700,000 per year over the 20-year deal. Councillor Leo Meloche says that $14 million over the life of the deal could be reinvested into roads and sewers.

"For the long term interest of Amherstburg, this is really a good deal. It secures our cost for the next 20 years," said Meloche.

The decision will now go to the Ontario Civilian Police Commission for final approvals. They must consider the distance between Windsor and Amherstburg and the fact that the two municipalities are not contiguous as part of their decision.

If they grant approval, Mayor DiCarlo expects to see Windsor Police on the streets of Amherstburg by January, 2019.