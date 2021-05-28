WINDSOR, ONT. -- Officials with Windsor Police confirm the missing body of a 24-year-old man was recovered from Lake St. Clair Thursday thanks to the OPP Marine Unit and Dive team.

Windsor Police tweeting, “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family & friends.”

Officers were called to a ‘person in distress’ on May 22 after he was reportedly swimming near Sandpoint Beach.

The U.S. Coast guard also assisted with the rescue mission with a vessel and a helicopter.