Windsor Police recover drowning victim’s body
CTV Windsor Published Friday, May 28, 2021 1:54PM EDT
Police search the Detroit River near Sandpoint Beach. Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Officials with Windsor Police confirm the missing body of a 24-year-old man was recovered from Lake St. Clair Thursday thanks to the OPP Marine Unit and Dive team.
Windsor Police tweeting, “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family & friends.”
Officers were called to a ‘person in distress’ on May 22 after he was reportedly swimming near Sandpoint Beach.
The U.S. Coast guard also assisted with the rescue mission with a vessel and a helicopter.