

CTV Windsor





Windsor police Chief Al Frederick won’t be retiring as early as expected.

The police board announced on Thursday that Frederick will stay on as chief until June 2019.

Frederick admits the extension is "a curve ball" in his plans, but he says he's looking forward to the next 17 months to deal with some of the "dynamic" issues that lie ahead, including the legalization of marijuana.

"I'm very happy," Frederick said at Thursday’s news conference via telephone from Alberta. “I agree that it would be in the best interest for the organization for me to stay on.”

The police board asked Frederick to stay on, in part, because the Town of Amherstburg is moving ahead with public consulations on Windsor's bid to take over policing in that community.

Mayor Drew Dilkens admits that was a game changer for the police board.

“It is an important initiative for us in such that we wanted to make sure there was continuity to move us through 2018-2019 for the possibility this may happen,” says Dilkens.

“Let’s just say I’m relieved,” says Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo. “With him staying on, should Amherstburg choose to go with Windsor police, I think it'll just make any transition smoother.”

Frederick announced his retirement in September. His last day was originally supposed to be Jan. 31, 2018.

He took over the department from Gary Smith in October of 2012.

In the meantime, the Windsor Police Services Board will continue the recruitment process for two deputy chief positions.

Deputy Chief Vince Power is retiring in 2018, and the contract for Deputy Chief Rick Derus expires this month. An announcement on those positions is expected in the coming months.