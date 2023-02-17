Windsor police nab two stunt drivers almost double the speed limit

Windsor police were kept busy on Wednesday after they stopped two drivers who were allegedly stunt driving and caught driving double the posted speed limit.

According to a tweet from the Windsor Police Service (WPS), the WPS Traffic Unit was out patrolling Windsor streets and caught two drivers who were stunt driving.

Police said the first driver was caught travelling 150 km/hr in a posted 80 km/h zone, while the second driver was caught travelling 100 km/hr in in a posted 50 km/hr zone.

Both drivers were ticketed and had their vehicles towed.

“Speeding places everyone at risk,” Windsor police wrote on Twitter.