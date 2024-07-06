Windsor Police locate missing Windsor man
Windsor Police have located a man reported missing.
The 35-year-old man was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Friday night, but has since been located.
Police thank the public for help spreading the word.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Terrorism charges laid against B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter
A B.C. woman who was repatriated from a Syrian prison camp in 2022 has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences, police announced Saturday.
ANALYSIS Why are Trudeau and Singh avoiding Stampede this year?
This year, only Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will be saddling up for the event, while both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will stay away.
Gold from Toronto Pearson heist likely in India or Dubai: police
Police believe that the majority of gold stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport in 2023 has been smuggled, sold and melted overseas.
Woman dies at Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver
A woman attending the Rolling Stones concert at BC Place died Friday night, police confirmed.
Saskatoon man charged for leaving hate comments on woman’s obituary pleads guilty
The man who left hate comments on a murder victim’s online obituary has been sentenced.
Vikings' Khyree Jackson, 2 former high school teammates killed in car crash in Maryland
Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson and two of his former high school teammates were killed in an early morning car crash Saturday in Maryland, police and the team said.
4 killed in shooting during party at a Kentucky home; suspect died after a vehicle chase, police say
Four people were killed and three others were wounded in an early Saturday shooting during a party at a home in northern Kentucky, police said.
Biden’s ABC interview does nothing to quell the existential crisis around his campaign
U.S. President Joe Biden’s struggle to prove he’s got the strength and cognitive capacity for a second term is becoming an excruciating personal and national ordeal, writes CNN's Stephen Collinson.
Human remains found wrapped in sleeping bag and left out for trash pickup in NYC
Decomposing human remains have been found wrapped in a sleeping bag and left out on the sidewalk for trash collection in Manhattan, New York City police said Saturday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Occupy UW agrees to end encampment, University of Waterloo to withdraw injunction
The pro-Palestinian encampment that's been on the University of Waterloo's campus for nearly two months is expected to be gone by Sunday evening.
-
How local alcohol businesses are reacting to LCBO strike
Locally-owned alcohol businesses are making adjustments to attract more customers while LCBO workers across the province are on strike.
-
Teen charged after pointing firearm, making threats with knife in Cambridge: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 15-year-old they say pointed a firearm at someone before threatening them with a knife.
London
-
Amid threat from Western University, protesters remove encampment after two months
After threats by Western University to dismantle before the end of the weekend, the pro-Palestine encampment on campus has come down.
-
VIDEO: Three businesses damaged in Kincardine fire
A fire has caused extensive damage to at least three businesses in Kincardine Saturday morning.
-
Police continue search for missing man on two-year anniversary
The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) continues its search for a man who has been missing for two years.
Barrie
-
Bracebridge Library celebrates 115 years, last day at Carnegie building
The Bracebridge Library celebrated its 115th anniversary on Saturday as it prepares to move to the brand-new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre.
-
Local great-grandmother celebrates 100th birthday
Mary Buratynsky celebrated her centurion birthday with family and friends in Springwater on Saturday afternoon.
-
Fire closes Cookstown Foodland indefinitely
An early-morning fire closed the Cookstown Foodland grocery store on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS Why are Trudeau and Singh avoiding Stampede this year?
This year, only Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will be saddling up for the event, while both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will stay away.
-
Union representing volunteer firefighters upset station closed with only three days’ notice
The union representing Beaver Lake volunteer firefighters in Sudbury says volunteers were informed at a “last-minute” meeting July 1 that their station would close July 4.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
SIU seeking witnesses for its investigation into the death of a 57-year-old man in Kenora
Ontario's police watchdog is seeking witnesses as it investigates a shooting involving police in Kenora that led to the death of a 57-year-old man.
-
Elliot Lake man charged for threating police with knife
A 62-year-old man from Elliot Lake, Ont., is facing multiple charges – including assault with a weapon – following an altercation with provincial police earlier this week.
-
Sault OPP arrest two for impaired driving on 4th of July
Two Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., residents are facing impaired driving charges in two separate incidents on the 4th of July.
Ottawa
-
Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa starting Saturday afternoon into the evening.
-
Ottawa man, 28, dead after shooting in Westboro, police investigating
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Friday in Westboro.
-
Stunt driver caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over speed limit in Barrhaven
The Ottawa Police Service clocked a driver speeding to nearly 90 km/h over the posted speed limit in Barrhaven on Friday night as police continue to target high-risk drivers in the city.
Toronto
-
Gold from Toronto Pearson heist likely in India or Dubai: police
Police believe that the majority of gold stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport in 2023 has been smuggled, sold and melted overseas.
-
Injunction to keep Toronto's Revue Cinema open extended to October
An injunction standing between the Revue Cinema and possible eviction has been extended to the fall, the group that operates the historic theatre in Toronto’s west end announced Friday.
-
Mississauga collision leaves motorcyclist with critical injuries
A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a collision in Mississauga.
Montreal
-
Quebec pharmacists may soon have more powers: What are they?
Pharmacists in Quebec can treat certain minor health problems or offer preventative treatments.
-
Montreal police make 1 arrest, deploy tear gas after protesters smash windows at McGill
One person was arrested Friday evening after police deployed tear gas to disperse a crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill University.
-
Alleged accomplice of Quebec gang leader Dave 'Pic' Turmel arrested in B.C.
Another alleged accomplice of the leader of the Blood Family Mafia (BFM), Dave 'Pic' Turmel, has been arrested by the RCMP.
Winnipeg
-
The story behind a truck covered in teacups in Brandon
If you’re ever visiting Brandon, Man., you might want to pay a visit to Talia. She’s beautiful, delicate, and a true work of art.
-
Winnipeg man faces over 20 charges in stolen vehicle, property investigation
A Winnipeg man is facing more than 20 charges after an off-duty RCMP officer discovered a stolen vehicle parked in front of a home in the city’s Brooklands neighbourhood.
-
Brandon teen charged with impaired driving, car theft
A 16-year-old girl was arrested in Brandon, Man., Friday night in connection with a stolen vehicle.
Edmonton
-
2 firms offering auto insurance to pull out of Alberta market
Two insurance providers in Alberta have announced plans to stop offering automobile insurance to customers in the province.
-
'Dead to me': Alberta transgender teen takes action after being deadnamed in yearbook
He was graduating from high school this summer, ready for life's next chapter, when he opened his yearbook to see that he and other transgender students at Foothills Composite High School in Okotoks, Alta., had been deadnamed.
-
Mill Creek pool rehabilitated and ready to reopen after 4 years
Mill Creek Pool will reopen Monday after more than four years.
Calgary
-
Calgarians allowed to water by hand using watering cans, buckets as city eases outdoor restrictions
Calgary is easing outdoor water restrictions as the city continues work to help its water infrastructure recover following a major feeder main break.
-
Newly renamed 'Cowboys Park' in west downtown will host annual Stampede music festival
Calgary is renaming a popular park in the west end of downtown with the goal of revitalizing the area as an event space, to host an annual Stampede music festival and more.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS Why are Trudeau and Singh avoiding Stampede this year?
This year, only Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will be saddling up for the event, while both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will stay away.
Regina
-
Car enthusiasts gather to bid on collector vehicles at annual weekend auction
Coast2Coast Collector Car Auctions held their fourth annual car auction event Saturday.
-
Sask. parents raising awareness for youth mental health after teenage son's death
A White City, Sask. family is raising awareness for youth mental health following their son’s death last month.
-
Water Security Agency program gets $9M boost to help communities deal with flooding
The Water Security Agency (WSA), along with Natural Resources Canada, has announced a $9 million deal which help boost their Flood Hazard Identification and Mapping Program (FHIMP).
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Terrorism charges laid against B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter
A B.C. woman who was repatriated from a Syrian prison camp in 2022 has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences, police announced Saturday.
-
Woman dies at Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver
A woman attending the Rolling Stones concert at BC Place died Friday night, police confirmed.
-
Whale researcher says orphan orca 'likely' seen off Vancouver Island at Friendly Cove
A whale researcher says a lone young killer whale spotted surfacing Friday at Friendly Cove off the remote west coast of Vancouver Island is likely the orphan orca calf that was trapped in a tidal lagoon near Zeballos, B.C., more than two months ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Whale researcher says orphan orca 'likely' seen off Vancouver Island at Friendly Cove
A whale researcher says a lone young killer whale spotted surfacing Friday at Friendly Cove off the remote west coast of Vancouver Island is likely the orphan orca calf that was trapped in a tidal lagoon near Zeballos, B.C., more than two months ago.
-
B.C. heat wave may increase wildfire activity but reduce lightning starts: BCWS
As sweltering heat sets in over much of British Columbia, the province's wildfire authority is warning that dry conditions will increase the potential for wildfire activity.
-
Environment Canada issues widespread warnings as intense heat wave settles over B.C.
More than two dozen regions in British Columbia are under warnings as a heat wave expected to push temperatures into the low 40s in the coming days settles over much of the province.
Atlantic
-
Picture-perfect greens on display at Mactaquac as organizers prepare for PGA Tour Americas tournament
It's an orchestra of lawn trimmers, mowers and golf carts at Mactaquac Provincial Park as organizers prepare to welcome over 150 professional golfers to their greens for the PGA Tour Americas.
-
Cavendish Beach Music Festival continues rain or shine
The largest multi-day outdoor music festival in Atlantic Canada has officially kicked-off, with some of the biggest names in country music visiting our region.
-
N.B. man dead after Jet Ski and recreational boat collision in Petit-Tracadie
New Brunswick RCMP says a man has died following a collision between a Jet Ski and recreational boat on the Tracadie River in Petit-Tracadie.
N.L.
-
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
-
Human remains backlog still in Newfoundland garage after months of outcry
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador premier takes aim at Ottawa over reopened cod fishery
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal premier is once again opposing a decision made by the federal Liberals — this time about the reopening of the province's commercial northern cod fishery.