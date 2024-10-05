Windsor baseball fans riding high as Tigers continue playoff push

The Detroit Tigers are continuing their postseason push after sweeping the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Series — and the excitement is palpable across the Windsor-Essex region.

Saturday afternoon’s game against the Cleveland Guardians will mark the Tigers’ first appearance in the American League Division Series (ALDS) in 10 years.

Across the river from Detroit, it’s no secret Windsor has a dedicated fan base.

“It’s a huge Tigers town,” said Tristan Bouchat, associate head coach of the St. Clair College men’s baseball team. “Kind of like with the Red Wings or the Lions — everybody here loves the Tigers.”

Bouchat, who grew up in Windsor, is actually a fan of the Atlanta Braves. Still, he’s happy to support Detroit — and he likes their chances.

“You don’t see runs like this often,” Bouchat said. “You see Cinderella teams make the playoffs as the eighth seed, but not a team that was so far out so late in the season.”

Bouchat said the boys on the Saints baseball team are inspired by what the Tigers have accomplished.

“It shows you don’t have to have all the skill, but if you come together as a team, come together as one, work hard, and outwork the other teams, you can go far,” he said.

The excitement building behind the team among casual fans is undeniable — and the bandwagon is filling up fast.

Sports stores across Windsor-Essex say Tigers gear is flying off the shelves.

When Bob Reaume, owner of Bob Reaume Sports, spoke with CTV News, his store’s phone was ringing off the hook.

“Another person just called about a Tigers jersey,” he said. “Demand has really spiked.”

The Tigers start their best-of-five series against the Guardians in Cleveland at 1:08 p.m. on Saturday.

Bouchat believes they have a shot at making it to the World Series, but he advises fans to enjoy the unexpected ride.

“The biggest thing for all the fans is just to embrace the moment,” he said. “It’s been ten years since the Tigers have been in the playoffs. They're not just here to be a cute story. They're here to win.”