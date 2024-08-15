WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police locate missing 37-year-old man

    A Windsor Police Service cruiser is seen in this image from October 2018. (Source: Windsor police) A Windsor Police Service cruiser is seen in this image from October 2018. (Source: Windsor police)
    The Windsor police have located a missing 37-year-old man.

    Police put out the call Thursday afternoon. Just before 7 p.m., police confirmed the man was found.

    The Windsor Police Service thanks the public for spreading the word.

