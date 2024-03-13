Windsor police launch new unit to help tackle auto thefts

With nearly 800 vehicle thefts and attempted vehicle thefts reported last year in Windsor and Amherstburg, a new unit has been launched to help educate the public on how to better protect themselves.

According to the Windsor Police Service, a new unit was announced Wednesday to help tackle auto thefts across Windsor and Amherstburg. The Windsor Police Auto Theft Unit will “establish important new partnerships and public awareness initiatives to protect our community and prevent car theft.”

The team will be comprised of three full-time police officers who will work with local car dealerships and other stakeholders to help raise awareness of auto theft and will educate people on how to better protect themselves and their vehicles.

In addition, the Auto Theft Unit will partner with Équité Association, a not-for-profit organization that investigates insurance crime, additional law enforcement agencies, and other companies to provide training related to current and future vehicle technology.

“Auto theft remains a growing issue that impacts our community,” said Staff Sgt. Susan Garrett-Bural, who will oversee the unit. “However, many of these thefts can easily be prevented with additional precautions. Our members will work to increase awareness to help make vehicles more secure and less susceptible to being stolen.”

According to Windsor police, a total of 774 vehicle thefts and attempted vehicles thefts occurred in Windsor and Amherstburg in 2023 – representing an increase of 7.4 per cent from the previous year.

The top three most stolen vehicles are Dodge Rams, Ford F-150s and Lexus 350 models.

The Auto Theft Unit is supported through a $900,000 grant from the Government of Ontario. The funding is part of the Preventing Auto Thefts grant program, which allocated $18 million to 21 police services across the province.

“I’m proud to see the Windsor Police Service being recognized with one of the 21 Preventing Auto Theft grants province-wide, for their work to stop criminals in their tracks,” said Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie.

So what can people do to protect themselves from vehicle theft?

Lock your vehicle doors, even if you’re only stepping away for a short time

Park in a well-lit area or garage when possible

Store key fobs in a secure area far away from the vehicle, or in Faraday bags

Use a steering wheel or pedal locking device

Invest in outdoor security cameras for your home

For more information you can contact the Auto Theft Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4810 or at autotheft@windsorpolice.ca. To report an auto theft, call 519-258-6111.