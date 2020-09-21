WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are providing tips and reminders for residents during a rail safety initiative.

Officers are working with CP police for Railway Safety Week, which runs from Sept. 21-27.

Rail safety tips:

As a driver it is important to remember that trains cannot and do not stop quickly.Never attempt to drive around lowered gates, this is not only illegal, it is extremely dangerous.

Trains are often closer and travelling faster than they appear to be. Always look both ways for trains at any railway crossing.

Pedestrians also need to follow rules surrounding railway safety. It is important for pedestrians to only cross at designated crossings.

It is important to make sure the tracks are clear both ways before crossing.

Never play or walk on railway tracks.

More train safety tips are available through this City of Windsor link.

On Tuesday, Operation Clear Track will be working with law enforcement agencies across North America during their annual rail-safety initiative. The aim of the program is to reduce the number of railway crossing and trespassing incidents which seriously injure or kill more than 2,100 people each year across North America.