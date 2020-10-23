WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are actively investigating after gunshots were directed toward a home.

Officers responded to the area of Hanna Street near Pelissier Street for a report of shots-fired on Friday around 2:30 a.m.

Witnesses in the area say they heard a number of gunshots and saw two males in dark clothing running eastbound from the area toward Ouellette Avenue.

Officers attended and began searching the area.

Police say a residence located in the 1500 block of Pelissier Street was found to have bullet holes in a front window and spent casings on the roadway out front.

Officers made contact with the occupants of the residence and confirmed no one was injured.

The scene was contained and an investigation was launched.

Members of the Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene. The matter remains under active investigation by the Major Crime Branch.

No other injuries were reported. No firearm has been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.