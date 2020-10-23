WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have launched an arson investigation after a house fire in Devonshire Heights.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Shinglecreek Court for a report of a house fire on Thursday, around 5 p.m.

Emergency Services personnel were on scene and the fire was extinguished.

Through investigation, police say it was determined the fire was suspicious and an arson investigation was launched.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

A suspect was subsequently identified and arrested.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident and an adult Windsor resident is charged with arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.