Advertisement
Windsor News - Local Breaking | CTV News Windsor
Windsor police investigating weapons related call
Published Saturday, July 4, 2020 1:46PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, July 4, 2020 2:43PM EDT
Windsor police investigate a weapons related call in the area of Assumption Street and Pierre Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, July 4 2020. (Alana Haddadean/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A weapons related call has Windsor police on the scene in Walkerville for an ongoing investigation.
Officers responded to the call at the intersection of Pierre Avenue and Assumption Street around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the person is now in custody and there is no threat to the public.