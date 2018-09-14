

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are investigating after a 14-year-old W.F. Herman Academy student suffered serious, but non-life threatening head injuries during an assault.

Warning: The link contains graphic video some may find disturbing.

A GoFundMe page says the boy was “brutally assaulted by a bully while on lunch at his school.”

Police say the boy and his 14-year-old cousin were walking to a nearby restaurant around 12 p.m. on Wednesday when they were approached by a group of boys, who accused them of making derogatory comments.

Police say the victim was hit in the head and fell to the ground and a second boy from the group joined in.

A video of the incident posted on the GoFundMe page shows other students trying to intervene.

He was rushed to the hospital in London to try to stop the brain bleeding, according to GoFundMe.

“He has a fractured skull and will no longer be able to train or play sports,” said the page. “His mother Kelley has not left his side and in turn, has lost days at work and other costs.”

Police say through investigation officers were able to identify the suspects. They were contacted and attended Windsor police headquarters where they were placed under arrest.

Two teenage boys from Windsor face charges of aggravated assault and assault.

Due to the fact that both suspects are young offenders, they cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.