Windsor Police had 'three days to plan' before bridge blockade occurred: POEC report

Members of the public, legal teams and media listen to Commissioner Paul Rouleau deliver his opening remarks at the Public Emergency Order Commission inquiry, Thursday, October 13, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Members of the public, legal teams and media listen to Commissioner Paul Rouleau deliver his opening remarks at the Public Emergency Order Commission inquiry, Thursday, October 13, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver