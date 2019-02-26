

Windsor police Chief Frederick addresses the 911 call from his home and the subsequent investigation.

Frederick addressed the media at city hall on Tuesday.

“The call to my house was a deeply personal matter between myself and a family member,” says Frederick. “Once the police arrived there was an inherent conflict of interest with the police who are on scene.”

An OPP investigation has found Windsor police handled a 911 call to the police chief's house appropriately.

The OPP’s conclusion of the review, obtained by CTV News, is heavily redacted. But it confirms the 911 call was made at 11:18 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2018. Two uniform patrol officers and the officer’s supervisor were dispatched to attend the residence. The Deputy Chief of Police was alerted to the incident and also responded.

The officers determined the 911 call was not of a criminal nature, and no charges were laid.

“The underlying issue between myself and the family member is, we’re working on it,” says Frederick.

“I apologized to those officers for putting them in that position where they had to deal with their chief of police and a family member over a private issue.”

There is a policy within the Windsor Police Service that when there is a 911 call regarding an officer's conduct, that another supervisor or another officer holding a more senior rank attend to oversee the call, but there isn't one regarding the chief who is the highest rank.

“I think following that there’s been some criticisms I think of the board regarding the nine day delay before they asked the OPP to come in,” says Frederick. “I can only say this, that police officers in the province of Ontario and in Windsor specifically, in regard to our policy, they are required by law to act, regardless of a conflict of interest that may exist.”

The OPP report states, “The attendance of the Deputy Chief of Police in this incident was the most appropriate and common sense response to the situation. In conclusion, both the initial response and investigation of this incident, and the subsequent report submissions and notifications, were completed in a proper, transparent manner by the involved members of the Windsor Police Service.”

Mayor Drew Dilkens tells CTV News the OPP did a thorough investigation of the 911 call from the chief’s house.