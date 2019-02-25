

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man, who ran in the last municipal election, has filed a complaint against the Windsor Police Services Board.

Greg Lemay says he doesn’t like the way the board handled a 9-1-1 call made from the home of Police Chief Al Frederick last November.

Lemay filed a complaint with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director last week.

Lemay tells CTV Windsor the complaint is not directed toward any one person.

“Chief Frederick started Project accountability, he holds his rank and file to a certain standard and at this point, I don't think he's holding himself to the same standard,” says Lemay.

Specifically, Lemay says he is concerned that it took nine days for the OPP to get involved.

After releasing two redacted pages of a 14-page OPP report last Friday, police board chair, Mayor Drew Dilkens, maintained there has been no wrongdoing in an interview with CTV Windsor.

“The OPP have identified that things were done according to policy, that things were done professionally and things were done in an open and transparent manner,” said Dilkens.

The OPP’s conclusion of the review, obtained by CTV News, confirms the 911 call was made at 11:18 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2018. Two uniform patrol officers and the officer’s supervisor were dispatched to attend the residence. The Deputy Chief of Police was alerted to the incident and also responded.

The officers determined the 911 call was not of a criminal nature, and no charges were laid.

The exact nature of the 911 call is not being released, but mayor Dilkens insisted it was not criminal in nature.

There is a policy within the Windsor Police Service that when there is a 911 call regarding an officer's conduct, that another supervisor or another officer holding a more senior rank attend to oversee the call, but there isn't one regarding the chief who is the highest rank.

Dilkens told CTV Windsor they will update the policy.

“We will have to craft our own made in Windsor solution and we'll mirror what we already did where the deputy chief attends the scene and then the board chair is notified almost immediately after the call is done,” said Dilkens.

Dilkens added the board has full confidence in the city's police chief.

The Windsor Police Service, nor the chief, are commenting on the matter at this time.