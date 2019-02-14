

CTV Windsor





An OPP investigation has found Windsor police handled a 911 call to the police chief's house appropriately.

On Nov. 12, city police officers were called to police Chief Al Frederick's home, including Deputy Chief Brad Hill.

The officers determined the 911 call was not a criminal nature, and no charges were laid.

The deputy chief also contacted the chair of the police services board, Mayor Drew Dilkens, and the board asked the OPP to review the case.

"In order to provide proper independent oversight, the Windsor Police Services Board requested the Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police to undertake a review of the matter on November 21, 2018," says Dilkens. "The OPP undertook an investigation and provided a report to the Windsor Police Services Board on January 2, 2019."

That report concluded everything was done in a proper and transparent manner by the Windsor Police Service.

"The OPP concluded that all involved Windsor Police Services members, both uniform and civilian, responded in an appropriate, proper and transparent manner and followed established policies," adds Dilkens. "There was no wrongdoing, that everything was handled appropriately, that proper accountability transparency and oversight was provided. It was never a criminal matter, no charges were laid it was not a criminal matter."

Dilkens tells CTV Windsor police did nothing wrong.

"The response, like in most cases, the response was very appropriate, but because the call dealt with the chief of police, our policy was silent on how that should be handled because there is no officer at a higher rank than the chief of police."

There is a policy within the Windsor Police Service that when there is a 911 call regarding an officer's conduct, that another supervisor or another officer holding a more senior rank attend to oversee the call, but there isn't one regarding the chief who is the highest rank.

No information has been released regarding the 911 call, but Dilkens insists "it was not criminal in nature."