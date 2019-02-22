

CTV Windsor





CTV Windsor has obtained a copy of an OPP report into the 911 call to the home of Windsor Police Chief Al Frederick.

As previously reported by CTV News, the report finds the action of the Windsor Police Service was done in a proper and transparent manner.

Mayor Drew Dilkens, who is also chair of the police services board, tells CTV Windsor the board is confident everyone acted appropriately, and that has been verified by the OPP.

In fact, Dilkens says the Provincial Police report shows the residents of Windsor can feel confident about their community police service.

The OPP’s conclusion of the review, obtained by CTV News, is heavily redacted. But it confirms the 911 call was made at 11:18 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2018. Two uniform patrol officers and the officer’s supervisor were dispatched to attend the residence. The Deputy Chief of Police was alerted to the incident and also responded.

The officers determined the 911 call was not of a criminal nature, and no charges were laid.

The report says, “Upon concluding the call for service, all responding members submitted the appropriate reports. The incident was reported initially by the Chief of Police, Mr. Frederick, to the Chair of the Windsor Police Services Board and Deputy Chief Hill confirmed that this had occurred during a subsequent follow up meeting with the Chair of the Police Services Board.”

The report also states, “It is the opinion of the reviewing OPP officers that, from the moment that the 911 call was received, all involved WPS members, both uniform and civilian, responded in an appropriate and proper manner.”

There is a policy within the Windsor Police Service that when there is a 911 call regarding an officer's conduct, that another supervisor or another officer holding a more senior rank attend to oversee the call, but there isn't one regarding the chief who is the highest rank.

The OPP report states, “The attendance of the Deputy Chief of Police in this incident was the most appropriate and common sense response to the situation. In conclusion, both the initial response and investigation of this incident, and the subsequent report submissions and notifications, were completed in a proper, transparent manner by the involved members of the Windsor Police Service.”

Dilkens tells CTV News the OPP did a thorough investigation of the 911 call from the chief’s house.

“The OPP investigators that came here to look and undertake this review looked at the documents, listened to the 911 call but then they went out and they interviewed people independently from the Windsor police,” says Dilkens. “This was not just a white wash review of paperwork; this was an independent review of interviews with people involved in the matter.”

The exact nature of the 911 call is not being released, but mayor Dilkens insists it was not criminal in nature.

Dilkens adds the board has full confidence in the city's police chief.

The Windsor Police Service, nor the chief, are commenting on the matter at this time.