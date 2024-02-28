Windsor police charge teen for alleged robbery after officers find Molotov cocktail in his backpack

A 15-year-old male has been charged after allegedly pointed an "imitation firearm" at a cab driver in Windsor, police said.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 900 block of Raymo Road near the corner of Wyandotte Street East and Pillette Road.

According to Windsor police, an investigation revealed the suspect took a taxi cab to this location and pointed a firearm at the driver when it was time to pay the fare.

The suspect allegedly fled on foot before being arrested at a home on the 900 block of Westminster Boulevard — one street over from Raymo Road.

“Inside the suspect’s backpack, officers recovered a replica pellet handgun, baton taser, and Molotov cocktail,” police said in a statement.

The suspect, who is not being named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces seven charges including robbery with an offensive weapon, wearing a disguise with intent, possession of explosive material and failing to comply with a release order.

According to police, the same youth was arrested and charged earlier this month in connection with a separate robbery in downtown Windsor.