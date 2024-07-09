WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man charged with impaired driving after Tecumseh crash

    OPP responded to a collision involving a vehicle that struck the guardrail near a train crossing on Tecumseh Road and Bedell Street in Tecumseh, Ont., on Monday, July 9, 2024. (Source: Justin Begley/OnLocation) OPP responded to a collision involving a vehicle that struck the guardrail near a train crossing on Tecumseh Road and Bedell Street in Tecumseh, Ont., on Monday, July 9, 2024. (Source: Justin Begley/OnLocation)
    Share

    A 57-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash in Tecumseh.

    Essex County OPP responded to a collision involving a vehicle that struck the guardrail near a train crossing on Tecumseh Road and Bedell Street around 10:35 p.m., on Monday.

    Essex-Windsor EMS transported the lone occupant of the vehicle to hospital in Windsor with non-life-threatening injuries. Tecumseh Fire and Rescue also assisted with the response.

    The Tecumseh man is charged with:

    • Adult operation while impaired-alcohol or drugs
    • Adult operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

    The accused was released from custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on July 25.

    All rail traffic was halted at the scene to facilitate the investigation and removal of the disabled vehicle.

    The line was reopened to rail traffic just before 3 a.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ukraine will stop Putin, Biden tells NATO in forceful speech

    Joe Biden forcefully defended the foreign policy achievements of his presidency as he welcomed NATO member states to a Washington summit on Tuesday that is being closely watched by allies at home and abroad for proof the embattled U.S. president can still lead.

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight and a half years for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced Tuesday that she is set to become a mother herself.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News