Man charged with impaired driving after Tecumseh crash

A 57-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash in Tecumseh.

Essex County OPP responded to a collision involving a vehicle that struck the guardrail near a train crossing on Tecumseh Road and Bedell Street around 10:35 p.m., on Monday.

Essex-Windsor EMS transported the lone occupant of the vehicle to hospital in Windsor with non-life-threatening injuries. Tecumseh Fire and Rescue also assisted with the response.

The Tecumseh man is charged with:

Adult operation while impaired-alcohol or drugs

Adult operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on July 25.

All rail traffic was halted at the scene to facilitate the investigation and removal of the disabled vehicle.

The line was reopened to rail traffic just before 3 a.m.