Opioid alert issued following 22 overdoses in one week: WECOSS

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS) has issued an alert following 22 opioid overdoses between June 30 and July 6.

All 22 overdoses were reported through emergency department visits. WECOSS said 17 of those involved fentanyl.

A reminder has been issued for those who use opioids to never use alone, start low and go slow, don’t use opioids at the same time as someone else, avoid mixing substances, call 911 as soon as possible if something doesn’t feel right, and have a naloxone kit ready.

WECOSS is also reminding residents that the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides some legal protection for people who experience or witness an overdose and call for help.

Anyone with information regarding the increase is asked to contact the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.