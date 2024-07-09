Rainfall warning issued due to expected remnants of Hurricane Beryl

A rainfall warning has been issued across southern Ontario, including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

As the region deals with remnants of Hurricane Beryl, Environment Canada meteorologists warn rainfall with embedded torrential downpours is expected.

The rainfall is expected to be at its heaviest early Wednesday morning into Thursday.

Rainfall amounts will likely be highly variable across the region, totalling anywhere from totals of 40 to 80 mm.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Here’s a look at the Windsor, Ont. region’s forecast

Tuesday night: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Rain at times heavy beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low 20.

Wednesday: Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming north 30 in the afternoon. High 23.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday: Sunny. High 28.

Saturday: Sunny. High 30.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.