WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have arrested a 37-year-old London man after receiving a report regarding a woman who was believed to be a victim of human trafficking.

Police say on Sunday around 10 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of Ouellette Avenue for the report. Through investigation, police say it was revealed that a number of human trafficking offences were believed to have occurred.

A man was then identified and arrested without incident at a local hotel.

Police say it is believed the victim was also trafficked in other parts of Ontario, “as is common with criminal activity related to human trafficking.”

The woman was transported to hospital for medical assessment and has been connected with community partners to assist with recovery.

Audley Crooks, 37, of London is facing charges of:

Sexual assault x2

Uttering threats

Trafficking a person by exercising control x2

Material benefit resulting from human trafficking x2

Advertise another person's sexual services

“Human Trafficking involves the recruitment, transportation or harbouring of persons for the purpose of exploitation, typically in the sex industry or forced labour,” a news release from Windsor police states. “The Windsor Police Service is committed to fighting human trafficking through intelligence-gathering, working cooperatively with law enforcement and community partners to support victims and enforcement efforts.”

Anyone who is a victim or believes someone may be a victim of human trafficking is encouraged to contact police, “help is available,” Windsor police say.

The matter is still under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4371, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.