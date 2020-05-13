LaSalle barn fire causes $500K damage
Published Wednesday, May 13, 2020 3:48PM EDT
The aftermath of a barn fire in LaSalle, Ont., on Tuesday, May 13, 2020. (Gary Archibald / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Damage is estimated at $500,000 after fire tore through a barn in LaSalle.
Flames erupted Monday night at a barn in the 2900 block of Front Road around 9:30 p.m.
It wasn't extinguished until around 3 a.m.
No one was injured.
Fire officials say due to the extensive damage. The cause is listed as undetermined.