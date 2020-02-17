WINDSOR -- Pier 1 is closing all stores in Canada, including the location in Windsor.

The home décor retailer’s website says Pier 1 is pursuing a sale of the company as it begins Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States.

“In connection with this, the Company has made the decision to move forward in the U.S. and close all stores in Canada. We thank our customers in Canada for your continued loyalty and for shopping with us over the years,” the statement said.

The Windsor store is at 4315 Walker Road.

The deadline for bidding on the company is expected to be around March 23, 2020.