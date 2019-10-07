WINDSOR -- Ontario’s Minister of Children, Community and Social Services has heard concerns from Windsor parents.

Todd Smith spoke with parents and local advocacy groups at Roots 2 Wings in Windsor on Monday afternoon and the focus was the age cut off for adults with disabilities.

The cut off age is 18.

The two sides also discussed Bill 64 -- the Noah and Gregory Law, which is aimed at helping those struggling with developmental disabilities.

The bill was introduced by Windsor West New Democrat MPP Lisa Gretzky.

She claims an estimated 14,000 people have been left without needed services like respite, personal support and day programs, as those turning 18 transition from youth programs to adult programs.

“He acknowledged there are problems with the system and that when people are getting cut off of supports and services just because they've turned 18, that's not a system that's working," said Gretzky.

Smith said he will take the concerns back to Queen's Park.

“I think we have a real opportunity in the ministry now with children services and community and social services together in one ministry to sort of bridge that gap that currently exists,” said Smith.

The Ontario Disability Support Program and Passport Funding issues were also discussed.

The founder of Parents of Adults with Disabilities, Mary Beth Rocheleau, says their roundtable discussion was very positive.

“He's very open to having a meaningful working relationship with our support group and working on the solutions to the crisis situations that are facing adults with disabilities," said Rocheleau.