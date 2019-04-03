

CTV Windsor





A Windsor mother is joining the calls from the Ontario Disability Coalition to have a voice with the provincial government.

Sherri Taylor says people with disabilities deserve the same treatment and funding as those with autism.

Taylor has a child with autism, and triplets with disabilities.

“Jesse has CP and the other two have censory processing disorders so what am I supposed to do?” asks Taylor. “At this point, I'm put in a tough place. I have to watch my one son be funded and the others go by the wayside because we can't afford it and the government is not helping them.”

The province is launching consultations on supports for children with autism and recently made funding changes to eliminate the wait list of 23,000 children.

The original Ontario Autism Program announced in February capped the amounts families could receive at $20,000 a year for kids under six, with funding dropping to $5,000 per year until they were 18.

Parents said those amounts were woefully inadequate for kids with severe needs, whose therapy can cost up to $80,000 a year.

The Ontario Disability Coalition has sent a letter to Ontario MPP’s asking to be heard.