Windsor officers used 'legally justified force' after breaking man’s nose during arrest: SIU

Two Ontario Provincial Police officers have been cleared by the SIU relating to an arrest made in Bracebridge, Ont. in Nov. 2022. (CTV NEWS/File photo) Two Ontario Provincial Police officers have been cleared by the SIU relating to an arrest made in Bracebridge, Ont. in Nov. 2022. (CTV NEWS/File photo)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver