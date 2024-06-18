Windsor officer awarded Ontario Medal for Police Bravery

A Windsor police officer has been awarded the 2023 Ontario Medal for Police Bravery after helping save a man in a fiery crash.

Sgt. Matt Capel-Cure was presented the medal Monday night at a ceremony in Toronto. The Ontario Medal for Police Bravery is awarded annually to officers across Ontario for acts of extraordinary courage and bravery.

“I can’t think of anything to say that would be worthy of this award,” said Capel-Cure. “To receive it and be recognized for one’s actions when officers are out there every day doing extraordinary things is humbling. I am just grateful to be a part of such an amazing profession.”

On June 3, 2023, Capel-Cure was first-on-scene at a vehicle collision where a motorist had crashed into a residence and struck a gas line. The home and vehicle were engulfed in flames, and the driver lay nearby with severe burns. Despite the raging fire, Capel-Cure immediately approached the injured party and helped move him to a place of safety.

“Sgt. Capel-Cure’s response demonstrated exceptional bravery and an unwavering commitment to the well-being of others,” said Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire. “In a terrifying situation, he ran towards the danger – and our service and community are grateful for his efforts.”

Capel-Cure is a member of the Windsor Police’s Amherstburg detachment. He joined the Amherstburg Police Service in 2000 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2010. He became a member of the Windsor Police when the service took over policing responsibilities for Amherstburg in 2019.

On May 7, Sgt. Capel-Cure received the Windsor Police Award of Valour for his brave actions last summer.