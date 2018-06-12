

CTV Windsor





After days of wondering, CTV Windsor has learned an office pool is splitting the winning $1 million Lotto Max ticket sold in Windsor.

37 workers at Central Stamping will share the million dollar prize, which works out to just over $27,000 apiece.

A woman from human resources said the company and workers would not offer any comment on the win, but did confirm the ticket was purchased by workers at the Central Avenue plant.

This was one of 37 winning Max Millions tickets sold across the country. Another winning $1 million ticket was sold in London.

The winning $60-million ticket was sold in Quebec.