$1M winning Lotto Max ticket sold in Windsor
If you’re feeling lucky you might want to pick up a Lotto Max ticket, because this Friday’s jackpot is going to be a record breaker.
Check your lottery tickets Windsor-Essex.
A ticket worth $1-million was sold in the Windsor area for Friday night's Lotto Max jackpot.
This was one of 37 winning Max Millions tickets sold across the country. Another winning $1 million ticket was sold in London.
The winning $60-million ticket was sold in Quebec.