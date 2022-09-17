Windsor mom speaks out after her teen boy and friend allegedly assaulted

The mother of a Windsor public school student says she doesn’t wish any parent to have to see their child badly beaten like she did.

Warning: contains graphic content.

“He didn't deserve this. Nobody does,” said Laura, who did not want her last name released.

She says the assault of two 14-year-old boys took place on Sept. 12 during their lunch hour in the area of McDougall Street and Tecumseh Road.

She tells CTV News the Kennedy students were minding their own business when they were attacked by two other teenagers.

“These two came up from behind them and proceeded to choke them out,” she says.

Laura says the altercation escalated into physical violence.

Video of the attack appeared to show one teen pinned to the ground, while another was forcefully taken down to the ground head first.

“They proceeded to vigorously kick him continuously over ten times in his head only,” said Laura. “There were no other visible markings on the rest of his body so they were trying to cause major damage to my child.”

Laura says her son was diagnosed with a severe concussion and says his friend’s clothing was covered in blood from cuts received during the altercation.

Laura’s son says he is fine and is overwhelmed by the support shown by his school community.

Windsor police acknowledge they are aware of the incident but, because of age, cannot comment on the specifics of the case for legal reasons.

CTV reached out to administration at Kennedy Collegiate to find out if the school is carrying out an internal investigation and received no response as of news time.

Laura says the attackers are brothers from another public school. He didn't know what he did wrong.” She said about her son. “He still doesn't know what he did wrong.”

The family doctor checked up on Laura’s son and told them she is not worried about long term damage from the head blows.

Laura has shared the story on social media and received many replies outlining attacks that have occurred across the area since school started less than two weeks ago.

She wants to see more security in places around schools during busy times.

Laura also claims no one called 911 and urges residents to offer help if they see a similar situation breaks out in public.

“I'm trying to raise awareness. If you're driving your car and you see a helpless child laying on the ground. That's somebody's baby. That's somebody's grandbaby. You need to stop. Call 911.”

Maxwell says her son and the other victim plan to start martial arts classes next week.