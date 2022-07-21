Windsor mom relieved murder suspect is once again behind bars

A wave of relief washed over Carolyn Crankshaw after she learned the murder suspect accused in her son’s death is once again behind bars.

Raul Huezo Was arrested on unrelated weapons charges Monday, after allegedly being seen in Mic Mac Park with a gun the Saturday before.

“Well, I wasn't surprised for one,” Crankshaw told CTV News. “I just want justice for my family.”

Huezo was charged with first-degree murder in 2018 after 18-year-old Darrion Moffatt was shot and killed on Hall Avenue.

At the time of this weekend’s incident, Huezo was out on bail and living under house arrest since 2020. Crankshaw says she still struggles with the loss of her son as she waits for the next court date on the murder charge set for Aug. 8.

“It's ridiculous. It's you know, you're just waiting,” Crankshaw explained. “What seems like forever for justice, especially when they're sitting, when the accused is sitting at home on house arrest and how he gets to enjoy his family, be around his family, go out with friends. You know, have a girlfriend. Just things that my son will never be able to do again,”

According to Crankshaw, Huezo shouldn’t have been out on bail. She said she’s thankful the recent weekend incident didn’t escalate any further and is frustrated it even happened.

“The blood would have been on, in my opinion, the judicial systems hands for not keeping him where he should have been in the first place. They're the ones who deemed him safe. And it's very, very obvious that the community is not safe. And if someone's charged with murder, they should not be released to the public.”

Crankshaw continued, “This system has to change. It's extremely broken, and it remains broken. It's been broken for a long time.”

“My son was taken for me. I don't want any other parent to have to experience the loss that my family has,” she said.

Huezo will be back in court Friday for a bail hearing on the July 16 weapon charge.

Request for comment by CTV News to Huezo’s lawyer have been unreturned.