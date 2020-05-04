WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Mold Group has signed a contract with the federal government to manufacture over two million face shields and thousands of head bands to protect frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group has re-tooled its production to be able to manufacture the equipment.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk says Windsor Mold Group’s industry-leading plastic molding capabilities helped them edge out thousands of other companies to secure the contract.

“It is inspiring to see a local company like Windsor Mold Group step up to produce equipment that will protect our frontline healthcare workers in our community and across Canada,” said Kusmierczyk in a news release.

“To adapt their manufacturing operations and get the proper approvals so quickly is a challenging task – and it speaks to the tremendous talent and determination of our manufacturing sector across Windsor and Essex County,” he added.

Public Services and Procurement Canada, in collaboration with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, received over 30,000 proposals from Canadian businesses and manufacturers looking to join the fight.

“We’re partnering with Canadian industry and business so we can act fast to ensure our health care providers have the products and supplies they need to help Canadians,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.