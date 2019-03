CTV Windsor





The University of Windsor is receiving a more than six figure gift from Windsor Mold Group, primarily supporting engineering students.

“Helping students, who are really our future, succeed,” is how Keith Henry, president and CEO of WMG, describes the contribution.

The gift was announced at a news event held at the Ed Lumley Centre for Engineering on Friday.

Henry won't reveal the exact figure, but says the significant contribution recognizes the need to develop local engineering talent.

The money will create a Windsor Mold Group Capstone Endowment fund meant to provide financial assistance to undergraduate engineering students taking on their final projects needed to obtain their degrees.

Capstone is the final project for fourth-year engineering students, sometimes taking eight months or two semesters. The project is required to obtain a degree.

Hery says the opportunity to invest in Windsor will help the firm hire increasingly hard-to-find engineering talent.

“It's another way of reaching out and ensuring that we're considered as an employer of choice to some of these young people that are coming out in the workplace,” says Henry.

The university's EPICentre along with the Windsor Armouries, part of its downtown campus, will each be boosted by the announcement.

No dollar figure announced yet, but "gift" from Windsor Mold Group to the University of Windsor being revealed this morning. Among the things the "significant" contribution will do is create an endowment to support undergraduate engineering students @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/KcTld3YrcU — Ricardo Veneza (@RVenezaCTV) March 22, 2019

EPICentre’s makerspace, a collaborative space equipped with high-tech tools like 3D printers, will be supported by the new cash infusion.

The university says the WMG gift will support the continued development of the downtown campus and the Armouries.

“Windsor Mold’s sustaining investment in arts, engineering, and entrepreneurship is both visionary and long-lasting,” said interim president Douglas Kneale in a news release.