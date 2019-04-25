

CTV Windsor





A Windsor minor baseball team has been targeted again by vandals.

The clubhouse at Veterans Memorial Park – home of the Windsor South Canadian Little League -- has been covered in graffiti.

League officials say it must have happened sometime overnight Monday.

The vandalism is all the more disappointing for league members because its opening day for the league next Saturday.

The same building was tagged by vandals last July.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or make an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.