WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday.

This is the second day in a row there has been 40 new cases.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 414 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,676 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,895 people who have recovered.

Medical officer of heath Dr. Wajid Ahmed presented information on vaccine effectiveness in Ontario during Thursday morning’s YouTube livestream.

Ahmed says out of almost 3.5 million people who received vaccines, 0.06 per cent got COVID-19 after the two-week period needed for the first dose to become effective. The rate dropped to 01 per cent for people who got the second dose.

The data showed no deaths for fully vaccinated residents in Ontario, but 49 people across the province who were partially vaccinated and contracted COVID-19 died. Ahmed says he doesn’t have the specific data for Windsor-Essex.

Ahmed hopes the data will help reduce vaccine hesitancy in the region.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

13 cases are community acquired

14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 travel-related case

12 cases are still under investigation.

There are 367 cases that are currently active, including 167 that have been identified as Variants of Concern. WECHU says 1,052 preliminary or confirmed VOC cases have been identified in total.

There are 11 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU.

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

7 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

1 long-term care or retirement home is in COVID-19 outbreak.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

165,627 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

151,552 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

14,075 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 179,702 doses have been administered to WEC residents.



