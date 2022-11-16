Windsor mayor and city council sworn in Tuesday night
It’s a new era for Windsor City Hall, with a roster of 10 councillors and the city’s mayor being sworn in Tuesday night.
For Drew Dilkens, it’s his third time reciting the Mayor’s Oath of Office ù rejoined by seven re-elected councillors and three new ones.
The Capitol Theatre served as venue for the inaugural meeting of council about three weeks after the election.
Mark McKenzie, the fresh face representing Ward 4 said his new title feels official now.
“Once you get the pin and the city access card, it’s real,” he said.
In his inaugural address, Dilkens painting an optimistic picture of the four years to come.
“Our best days are ahead,” he said. “Our future is bright and every one of us on this stage tonight pledges to work with you to put the win in Windsor.”
Council will meet next inside city hall on Nov. 28.
