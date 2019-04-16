

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man is celebrating a big lottery win.

Christopher Fram won the $100,000 top prize with Instant Power 5s.

“My brain didn’t believe what my eyes were seeing,” laughed the 62-year-old maintenance worker while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

Fram said he discovered his windfall at the retailer.

“I left the store with a big smile on my face,” said Fram. “I was happy and amazed. It was a whirlwind of joy!”

The married father of four and grandfather of four plans on helping his family, retiring with a safety net and giving his grandchildren the best Christmas.

The winning ticket was purchased at Food Basics on Goyeau Street in Windsor.​